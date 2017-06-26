Farron: Public sector pay gap must go in light of emergency services' dedication

The public sector pay cap should be scrapped after the dedication shown by the emergency services during recent disasters, the Liberal Democrats have said.

The party's outgoing leader Tim Farron insisted the 1% wage rise ceiling must go and be replaced by increases in line with inflation.

The Lib Dems said the cap meant that emergency services are currently seeing their wages cut in real terms, with the average firefighter set to be an estimated £1,423 a year worse off in real terms by 2020-21.

Mr Farron said: "Terror attacks in London and Manchester and the Grenfell Tower tragedy have reminded us how our emergency services deal with the most terrible of events with professionalism and courage. They deserve a pay rise, not a pay cut.

"This is about choices. During the election campaign, Theresa May reacted with indifference when asked why nurses were having to resort to using food banks.

"But in recent months we have seen time and again that our emergency services run towards danger when others run away. They deserve so much better.

"The Liberal Democrats call on the Government to stand up for our firefighters, police, doctors and nurses and give them the pay rise they deserve."