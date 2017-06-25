Quotes of the day

"The Parliamentary Labour Party, before we went in to the General Election, were a very distraught set of people. They believed that Jeremy would lead us to annihilation" - shadow home secretary Diane Abbott.

"We don't want to be just a bunch of celebrities" - Prince Harry, speaking about himself and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, also said he once wanted out of the Royal Family.

"I simply say to Theresa May, if she has the time this afternoon to be watching Glastonbury, we are ready for another election as soon as you like. We are on it. We are ready for it. This isn't a young versus old thing as Theresa May seems to think it is" - Jeremy Corbyn during his speech at the music festival.

"Sorry no parliamentary email access today - we're under cyber attack from Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin or a kid in his mom's basement or something" - Tory MP Henry Smith on the cyber attack on Parliament.

"We're now staring over the precipice at the economic reality of an extreme Brexit. Future generations won't forgive us if we fail to act" - Liberal Democrat chief whip, Alistair Carmichael, saying the UK should remain in the single market.

"Scotland cannot be left to the hands of a shambolic, rudderless Tory Government that threatens to negotiate away our interests" - Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, on the Brexit negotiations.

"It has been a positive recognition so far - no-one throws oranges at me in the supermarket, so that's good" - actress Pearl Mackie, on becoming a Dr Who star.

"I was doing nude scenes from the moment I first started doing movies. I never wanted to show much boobs, but I thought, 'Does it really matter?' It seemed to be nothing to get your knickers in a twist over" - Dame Helen Mirren.

"I like to be either horizontal or vertical. I am far too lazy to exercise. I hear yoga is good and I may try it one day but I prefer to sleep" - French actress Isabelle Huppert.

"My whole goal in life is not to give a damn" - cross-dressing award-winning potter Grayson Perry.