Lottery player claims £21.3m jackpot with winning ticket

One winner scooped the £21.3 million Lotto jackpot on Saturday, leaving an estimated £1.9 million top prize for Wednesday's draw.

The winning numbers were 26, 39, 42, 54, 16, 04 and the bonus number was 24.

Set of balls four and draw machine Merlin was used.

Three people matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball, winning £28,064 each.

There were 83 ticketholders who matched five numbers to win £1,067 each and 5,206 who got four numbers, each pocketing £109.

Another 122,110 ticketholders obtained three numbers to each claim £25.

There were no top prize winners of the £500,000 Thunderball or of the £350,000 Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 25, 02, 12, 39 and the Thunderball number was 04.