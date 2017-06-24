Jeremy Corbyn urges Theresa May to lead 'national response' over tower blocks

Theresa May needs to "get a grip" on the tower block evacuation situation, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said.

Mr Corbyn called on the Prime Minister to hold a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee to co-ordinate a stronger response to what is now a "nationwide threat".

He said: "My thoughts are with all those residents affected by the evacuation of tower blocks in Camden.

"This is a disruptive and worrying time for them.

"The council has taken a difficult decision on the advice of fire safety experts, but the safety of residents must always come first.

"Tower blocks across the country have now failed fire safety tests in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

"This is now a nationwide threat and the Prime Minister needs to get a grip and lead a national response, including convening the Cobra committee to coordinate Government and public action.

"I urge the Government to make sure all necessary support, including, crucially, financial support, is urgently made available to councils across the country so they can deal swiftly and effectively with the scale of the fire safety challenge."