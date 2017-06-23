Darren Osborne appears in court on murder and attempted murder charges

A terror suspect accused of carrying out a premeditated attack on Muslims as they left a mosque has been remanded in custody on murder and attempted murder charges.

Darren Osborne, 47, was arrested by police in the early hours of Monday after allegedly ramming his van into worshippers on Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park, north London.

One man died from multiple injuries while several others were injured in the attack. No details were given in court about the number of attempted murder charges.

Unemployed Osborne, of no fixed address in Cardiff, spoke only to confirm his identity when he appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon.

The suspect, who seemed to have a bruise around his left eye, will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, June 27, for a preliminary hearing.

The prosecution's case is that Osborne carried out a premeditated attack which, they say, was motivated by extreme political views and the hatred of Muslims and that he acted deliberately to maim, injure and terrify.

Makram Ali, 51, from Haringey, died following the attack.

Witnesses said the father-of-six appeared to suffer a medical episode moments before the collision. An initial post-mortem examination found he died from "multiple injuries".

People at the scene said Osborne was detained by local imam Mohammed Mahmoud, who helped shield the suspect from harm until the police arrived a short time later.

Osborne, wearing a white T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms, was flanked by three uniformed officials during the three-minute hearing. He did not indicate any pleas to the charges.

His case is further listed for another appearance at the Old Bailey on July 20.