Probe launched as man dies six days after being detained by police

The police watchdog has launched an investigation after a 25-year-old man died after being detained by police in east London.

Edir Frederico Da Costa died six days after he was stopped in a car, containing three people, by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton in Newham at about 10pm on Thursday June 15.

An Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) spokesman said: " During this interaction, it is believed police officers used force and deployed CS spray.

"Mr Da Costa became unwell, first aid was administered, an ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital.

"Tragically on Wednesday June 21, Mr Da Costa died."

A post-mortem was conducted on Thursday.

The pathologist concluded there were no injuries to suggest severe force was used, the spokesman added.

The incident is now being investigated by the IPCC which i s appealing for witnesses to come forward by emailing w oodcocksroad@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk or calling 0800 096 9073.