William pokes fun at 'dad dancing' on ski trip during Radio 1 interview

The Duke of Cambridge has seen the funny side of his lads-only skiing trip which saw him mocked for his "dad dancing" - saying it is best for him to "keep away" from the dance floor.

William poked fun at himself during a light-hearted BBC Radio 1 interview with wife Kate where the couple promoted their Heads Together mental health campaign.

Later, the Duke and Duchess helped out with the official UK chart show, reading out the opening links for the run-down of the best selling singles.

When DJ Scott Mills asked the couple if they were able to go to concerts or gigs, the Duke said: "No, unfortunately that is a bit tricky. I've talked about going to Glastonbury before because I do love my music and Catherine as well."

The couple said they had been to see Coldplay at Wembley which was "amazing" but then the future king added: "You know I've got in enough trouble with my dancing recently, so it's best to keep away from that."

The Duke was criticised by newspapers, which poked fun at his antics on the dance floor and in the DJ booth during his ski trip to Verbier in March.

They also questioned his judgment at missing a major Commonwealth celebration with the Queen for a social event, but William appeared to have put the incident behind him.

Mills quizzed the royal couple on a range of topics and asked them about their television viewing habits.

William revealed that they like boxsets, saying: "Homeland, we're big fans of that, and Game Of Thrones."

And when asked if they order takeaways, the Duchess said: "Absolutely, and curry - definitely."

The Duke added: "I'm not so good with spicy food. It doesn't usually get ordered to the palace to be honest, normally someone goes and picks it up."

William said the couple had watched a lot of children's programmes, adding: "Some of them are really good but you have to pretend you're really interested because George gets very upset if you're not showing due diligence to the characters."

The Duke said Fireman Sam was a favourite but his three-year-old son had grown out of Peppa Pig.

But when asked if they had watched Gogglebox or EastEnders, William said they did not.

The random questions even covered what the couple wear away from the spotlight with William saying: "I've got my comfy clothes I wear at home, definitely."

William and Kate had visited the studios to thank and wish good luck to Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, who will be running this Sunday's London Marathon for their Heads Together campaign.

Before they left the corporation the royal couple read out the last few songs in the chart, with Kate introducing the new number one song, Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You, which had knocked Harry Styles' Sign Of The Times from the top slot.