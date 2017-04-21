John Cleese: Trump supporters 'the stupidest people you have ever met'

John Cleese has labelled supporters of President Donald Trump the "stupidest people" he has ever met.

The Monty Python star, who lives in the US, called the current political situation in the country "completely mad" during an appearance on The Nightly Show.

He told the programme: " People don't want to admit how mad it is. They cannot believe what is happening."

Although he conceded the Republican leader still had supporters, the comedian added: "They still think he's great but these are the stupidest people you have ever met."

Cleese's appearance alongside Texas front woman Sharleen Spiteri marked the finale of the late night ITV chat show, which has faced heavy criticism and poor ratings.

The creators of the programme have yet to decide whether to return for a second series, although this week's host Dermot O'Leary concluded Friday night's show with the comment "we'll see you soon".

O'Leary is one of a range of celebrities who have presented the programme which faced a swathe of complaints from the start after it pushed the channel's regular evening news programme back by half an hour.

Friday's finale went down well on social media however, with Cleese's appearance particularly pleasing for viewers.

@Rich_Dixon84 posted on Twitter: "If only @ITVNightlyShow had John Cleese on the first show. Reviews would have been amazing - hilarious!"

@S_Toombs wrote: "John Cleese on @ITVNightlyShow was comedy gold as always."

@ChrisJW1987 posted: "John Cleese should be on other chat shows, he would be TV Gold."