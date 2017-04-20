William, Kate and Harry to open school in support of Heads Together

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are to officially open an academy school in support of their mental health initiative Heads Together.

William, Kate and Harry have spent the past few days championing their Heads Together campaign, which aims to encourage the nation to talk about their mental health problems or be a sympathetic ear for someone in need.

On Wednesday Harry commented on his decision to speak out about the issues he faced after his mother's death, saying it was "only right'' he aired his experiences as he wanted to encourage others to "smash that stigma'' around talking about mental health.

He was praised by the duchess, who described him as "brilliant'' for revealing in an interview with the Daily Telegraph that he spent nearly 20 years "not thinking" about the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and eventually got help after two years of ''total chaos''.

During their visit to the Global Academy in Hayes, west London, the three will meet students training to be the next generation of production staff, and visit the breakfast shows of flagship Global radio stations LBC, Heart and Capital being broadcast from the school.

The shows will each focus on the mental health of young people, helping to generate conversations with the Heads Together campaign in honour of the visit.

They will each visit a classroom, where pupils are learning about the science of sound, the student radio station where pupils are working on a mental wellbeing project, and an audio project listening to EMI's vinyl recording of early speeches of the royal family.

The Global Academy is a state school, founded and operated by Global - a media and entertainment group, designed to prepare students for careers in the broadcast and digital media industry, offering academic and vocational training.

William, Kate and Harry will also join a roundtable discussion, with Global breakfast presenters, LBC's Nick Ferrari, Heart's Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton and Capital's Roman Kemp, as well as students and people who have taken part in the morning radio shows, talking about the importance of having a conversation about mental health.

The visit will end with an assembly featuring the work of students focusing on talking about mental wellbeing, where the three will officially open the Global Academy.