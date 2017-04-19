Engineers work to restore London Euston rail services

London Overground trains from one of Britain's busiest railway stations are not expected to be fully operational until after lunchtime, following a fire that closed Euston.

There will be no service on the line between the station and Harrow & Wealdstone until 1pm, National Rail said.

It had tweeted in the night to say: "A normal service is expected to and from London #Euston today following major disruption caused by a power cut at the station."

Trains were cancelled going in and out of London Euston from Wednesday afternoon after a blaze next to the track near South Hampstead triggered a power cut.

The incident affected customers on services including Midland, Virgin and Southern, connecting the hub with large areas of the country.

National Rail said a limited number of services were able to leave the station, which serves around 114,000 passengers each day, for a time but it was closed again because of poor lighting.

In a statement, Network Rail said services were returning to normal on Thursday morning, with engineers having worked working through the night.

It added: "Train services are returning to normal on the West Coast main line today after Network Rail engineers restored power overnight to London Euston and its signals - the railway's traffic lights - following a cable fire at South Hampstead yesterday.

"Customers are advised to check before they travel for the latest information on nationalrail.co.uk and with their train operators. There is still no service between Harrow & Wealdstone and Euston on London Overground.

"While our engineers have restored power to Euston, they have yet to replace the 100-metre stretch of fire-destroyed, 11,000-volt cable at South Hampstead. They will do this job overnight tonight."

A Virgin Trains spokesman said: "Tickets will be accepted for travel or a full refund offered. Alternative routes are available but customers are urged to check their journey before travelling."

Network Rail said the disruption was also affecting nearby terminals, such as Clapham Junction to the South West, and Milton Keynes Central in the North West.

Affected customers can find the latest travel information, including alternative routes, at nationalrail.co.uk and from their train operators.

According to the Office of Rail and Road, the independent regulator, Euston is the fifth busiest station in Britain with 41.7 million entries and exits in 2015/16.