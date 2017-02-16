Puppy farmer jailed for causing unnecessary suffering to dogs

A puppy farmer has been jailed for six months after being found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs.

RSPCA inspectors discovered more than 30 animals - including puppies living on floors coated with faeces and bedding soaked with urine - at a West Midlands farm run by 52-year-old Sean Kerr.

Kerr, of Pastures Farm, Coventry Road, Solihull, was found guilty of six counts of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs and three offences of failing to meet the needs of a number of dogs and sentenced on Thursday.

He was also banned from keeping dogs for life and ordered to pay £30,000 costs.

Inspectors found a dead puppy in a van wrapped inside a plastic bag after a warrant was executed on the premises, his trial heard.

Birmingham Magistrates' Court was shown a video filmed by RSPCA inspector Rick Maskell, who went into the premises after police entered the farm on December 22 2015.

In one shot, Mr Maskell discovers the body of a puppy inside a plastic bag in the passenger footwell of a van on the site, and is heard to say: "It appears to be a dead puppy, grey and white in colour."

Other footage showed four puppies being kept in "complete darkness", with inspectors noting a "strong smell of urine and faeces" in various rooms the dogs were being kept in.

Prosecutor Iain O'Donnell said: "Mr Kerr was selling puppies from various premises under various different names and identities and as a consequence, he was involved very plainly in the custody and control of these dogs referred to in the charges.

"He was responsible for the safety or duty of care for these dogs during the time referred to in the charges."

RSPCA inspector Herchy Boal said: "The conditions these dogs were being kept in were completely inappropriate and inadequate."