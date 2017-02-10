Number of cancelled NHS operations reaches 15-year high

The number of operations cancelled by the NHS in England hit a 15-year high last year.

A total of 82,730 planned operations were cancelled at the last minute for non-clinical reasons, figures show, a jump of 16% on 2015, and a third higher than in 2010.

The findings come a day after separate data showed the NHS in England was performing at its worst-ever level against a range of targets, including A&E admissions, cancer referrals and people forced to wait on trolleys.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has acknowledged that performance in some parts of the NHS is "completely unacceptable".

The latest figures from NHS England show that 8% of patients in 2016 were not treated within 28 days of a cancellation - the highest proportion since 2005.

The total of cancelled operations in 2016 was the second highest on record, roughly 4,000 short of the highest of 86,746 in 2001.

The president of the Royal College of Surgeons, Clare Marx, said: "Last-minute cancellations are just the tip of the iceberg. Many more patients are cancelled in the days before their operation is due.

"It is heartbreaking for patients to psychologically prepare themselves for an operation, only to be told that it can't go ahead.

"Often it is because there are no free beds either due to increased emergency admissions or slow discharge of patients who are fit to leave hospital but have no community care or home support to go to."