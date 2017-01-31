Ron Hill's daily running streak comes to an end - after marathon 19,032 days

Athlete Ron Hill, who has gone for a run every day for more than 52 years, has taken a day off.

Only ill health stopped the 78-year-old, who is a former European and Commonwealth marathon champion, from continuing his running streak.

It began in December 1964 and lasted 19,032 days.

A message on Facebook states: "The worlds greatest run streaker ends his streak. Due to ill health Ron has decided to take a day off.

"Streak total : 52 years & 39 days

"Congratulations to Ron!"

Lancashire-born Hill competed at three Olympics - Tokyo in 1964, Mexico in 1968 and Munich in 1972 - before lending his name to a successful sportswear brand which has been a favourite of running enthusiasts for more than 40 years.

Hill used his first-hand running knowledge and career as a textile chemist to help set up Ron Hill Sports in September 1970.

He was a pioneer in sportswear for his use of synthetic fabrics, many of which have been developed into the fabrics which are used in the latest generations of sports clothing.

By 2004 he had finished 115 marathons, according to British Athletics.

The last of these was in Boston in 1996 and it was the only one where he did not run under two hours, 52 minutes.

Dr Hill, who was the first Briton to win the Boston Marathon in 1970, said the decision to give running a break came after he felt a pain in his chest.

He said he ran his last one mile on January 28, according to Streak Runners International (SRI), the organisation that tracks international running streaks.

In a statement to SRI, he said: "After less than 400 metres my heart started to hurt and over the last 800 metres the problem got worse and worse.

"I thought I might I die but just made it to 1 mile in 16 minutes and 34 seconds. There was no other option but to stop. I owed that to my wife, family and friends, plus myself."

Dr Hill had kept on running despite snapping a sternum following a car crash in 1993.

He won the marathon at the 1969 European championships and at the Commonwealth Games a year later.

He was disappointed with his 18th place in the 10,000m at the 1964 Olympics. He came seventh in the same event at the 1968 Games and sixth in the marathon at the 1972 Olympics.