Man admits killing teenage girl who fell in sea by failing to go to her aid

A man has pleaded guilty to killing a 17-year-old girl by failing to go to her aid and watching her drown after she fell into the sea off the Kent coast.

Michael Bowditch, 21, was due to stand trial this week after denying he murdered college student Becky Morgan, who was found dead off Broadstairs last year.

But Bowditch, of Prestedge Avenue, Ramsgate, admitted manslaughter in a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court, which was accepted by the Crown in front of Judge Jeremy Carey.

Police were called to the Port of Ramsgate at 5am on May 1 amid concerns for the welfare of a girl, and Becky's body was recovered two and a half miles away.

Prosecutor Simon Taylor told a packed court the pair had met the night before at a birthday party before going to the Harbour Arm in Ramsgate.

Mr Taylor said: "By the basis of plea, Mr Bowditch accepts that although he cannot say exactly how Becky Morgan came to fall into the sea, once she fell in he failed to take any steps to try to assist her.

"It is the failure to take any steps to prevent Miss Morgan's death after she fell into the sea which forms the basis of his culpability for manslaughter."

The court heard that Bowditch called police just after 5am that morning, reporting that he had seen "the death of a person" up to three hours earlier.

Police attended his aunt's home, where Bowditch was asked to accompany officers to the harbour to show them where Becky had fallen in.

When an officer asked why he had not got his phone out to raise the alarm, Bowditch replied: "Well, that's great for you, but I was very, very nervous."

As Bowditch and the police arrived at the scene, Becky's coat and bag were found and then Bowditch gave a tearful, expletive-ridden account of what happened.

He told the officers: "We were both laying here. We were both laying here, she stood up. We were both f****** about and she f****** fell.

"We were f****** about and she fell off here. She wasn't talking anymore and she was screaming. I tried to get help.

"I couldn't get help and she asked me to."

As an officer asked him he was OK, Bowditch replied: "No, I feel like I f****** killed her.

"She asked me to help. I couldn't get it to her. She asked me to leave and I f****** did."