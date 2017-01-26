London hospital faces extra scrutiny of maternity department amid safety concern

A major London hospital is facing extra scrutiny following concerns about safety in its maternity department.

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - which runs Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and West Middlesex University Hospital - is now under "enhanced monitoring" from Health Education England (HEE) and the General Medical Council (GMC).

The GMC confirmed the trust was under scrutiny, but has yet to finalise the details of a report.

Inspectors visited both hospitals in November to assess the quality of training in a number of areas.

They found issues at the Chelsea and Westminster with how long it took consultants and senior staff to review scans at the weekends and out of normal working hours.

There were also concerns about the number of consultants working in maternity at certain times, and how closely trainee medical staff in the unit were being monitored.

There were also concerns about the workload of some junior doctors in areas such as surgery.

In her report to the board - reported by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) - the trust's chief executive, Lesley Watts, said: "At the Chelsea and Westminster site there were some improvements required in the timeliness of senior review of imaging at weekends and out of hours in radiology, and levels of consultant cover and trainee supervision over the 24 hour period in maternity.

"Concerns were also raised about the seniority and workload of surgical postgraduate trainees, especially in trauma and orthopaedics, plastic and hand surgery."

She said all concerns had now been "addressed or [had] action plans for rapid improvement".

The Chelsea and Westminster Hospital has a private maternity unit.

A spokesman for the trust said: "We take patient safety and the teaching of our medical professionals extremely seriously and welcome the findings of the joint Health Education England and GMC inspection that took place last year as an opportunity for us to improve our education offer as part of a culture of continuous improvement.

"We consistently benchmark and monitor our safety standards within the obstetrics and gynaecology department, and are assured that our clinical outcomes for mothers and babies are above average compared to the national benchmark.

"All concerns raised during this two-day inspection have been addressed and immediate actions implemented. We will continue to monitor our progress at board committee level to ensure further improvement.

"We acknowledge the enhanced monitoring of medical education and training in two of our clinical services and are confident that the training experience will be improved for our clinical trainees."

Professor Wendy Reid, director of education and quality at HEE, said patient safety was a "primary concern" for the organisation.

She added: "We are very clear that junior doctors must be provided with appropriate levels of supervision from senior doctors at all times to ensure patient safety. Junior doctors provide a service to the NHS trust that they work within; however, there is also a clear expectation that they are provided with education and training.

"HEE will continue to work with the trust, and other partners in the system, to support the improvement of service performance whilst ensuring that sustainable action is taken to appropriately support and train junior doctors."