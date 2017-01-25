Woman, 75, injured in handbag snatch attack

Police have issued shocking photographs of an elderly robbery victim.

The 75-year-old woman was attacked as she walked in Eastville Park in the Fishponds area of Bristol between 11.45am and 12.15pm on Monday January 23.

She was pushed to the ground from behind and had her handbag stolen.

As a result of the incident she suffered a fractured cheek bone and collar bone which required hospital treatment.

Pc Aaron Ashford, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "This is a despicable crime carried out on an elderly woman in a public place.

"I am certain this incident will shock and enrage members of our community.

"We now need your help to trace the offender and bring them to justice.

"Were you in the Eastville Park area of Bristol on Monday lunchtime? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously or running or cycling away from the area?

"Information, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, might prove crucial to us finding whoever is responsible."