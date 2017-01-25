facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Teenager arrested in connection with assault outside Robin Hood Takeaway
News: Teenager attacked in street by 'youths'
News: Cyclists in hospital after crashes in icy weather
News: Driver flips car at Anne Port
News: CONFIRMED: Chief Minister accepts Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside'
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst
News: Has Barbu the Neanderthal man been abducted?

UK doctor could become next leader of World Health Organisation

A British doctor has made it onto the World Health Organisation's shortlist of candidates to be its next leader.

WHO leads the global response to outbreaks but its credibility was severely damaged after its botched response to the biggest Ebola outbreak in history
WHO leads the global response to outbreaks but its credibility was severely damaged after its botched response to the biggest Ebola outbreak in history

Dr David Nabarro, who has worked in the UN for decades, is joined on the list by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a former Ethiopian health minister, and Dr Sania Nishtar, a Pakistani heart specialist.

The UN health agency announced the shortlist following a meeting of its executive board on Wednesday.

Two leading contenders - from France and Italy - were cut from the list despite their countries' campaigns.

WHO leads the global response to outbreaks but its credibility was severely damaged after its botched response to the biggest Ebola outbreak in history.

The successor to WHO's current chief, China's Dr Margaret Chan, will be picked by UN member countries in May.

AP