Prince Charles to meet Afghan refugee who hitch-hiked across Europe

The Prince of Wales is meeting a former Afghan child refugee who hitch-hiked across Europe to make it to Britain during a royal visit to Leicester.

Baseer Omarkhil Khan, 16, completed his schooling with the help of the Prince's Trust charity, founded by Charles in 1976 to help youngsters reach their potential.

The teenager first arrived in the UK aged just 11 and unable to speak a word of English.

But after settling with new foster parents in the city, he has since completed schooling and has now gone on to study motor mechanics at the City of Leicester College.

Baseer last year successfully completed the Trust's Achieve programme, a tailored form of study aimed at boosting teenagers' confidence and attitude to learning.

The prince will also meet current students as well as tutors from the Teach First programme, which aims to develop inspirational educational leaders.

Later, as a Field Marshal of the British Army, the prince will learn more about the work between the Armed Forces and ethnic minorities in what is one of the UK's most diverse cities.

Charles will see a showcase of activities put on by Army units from Nottingham, London, Catterick in North Yorkshire, Preston in Lancashire, and Donnington in Berkshire, at an event at the city's St Philip's Church.

The royal heir will also hear about continuing efforts to build trust between the forces and faith groups, including the Muslim organisation Karimia Institute, which signed the Armed Forces Covenant last year.

Afterwards, the prince will visit volunteers in nearby Rothley, Leicestershire, who have worked tirelessly to fundraise and restore more than a mile of track on the Victorian Mountsorrel Railway.

Charles will tour the railway's new heritage centre which opened last year and find out more about the group's future plans.