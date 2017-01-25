Patients could wait longer to get new medicines after Brexit, warns SNP MP

Patients could face delays in accessing new medicines following the vote to leave the European Union, an SNP MP has warned.

Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire) pressed Theresa May on prompt access to drugs after MPs heard on Tuesday that the UK would withdraw from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) - the EU body that regulates medical products.

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, the SNP health spokeswoman said: "The EMA provides a single drug licensing system for 500 million people and results in the UK having drugs licensed six to 12 months ahead of countries like Canada and Australia.

"Yesterday the Health Secretary stated that the United Kingdom will not be in the EMA, so can the Prime Minister confirm this and explain how she will prevent delayed drug access for UK patients?"

Mrs May said: "There are a number of organisations that we are part of as members of the European Union, and as part of the work that we are doing to look at the UK in the future when we have the left the European Union, we look at the arrangements that we can put in place in relation to those issues.

"We want to ensure that we continue to have a pharmaceutical industry in this country as a very important part of our economy, as are the ability of people to access these new drugs.

"I can assure you that we are looking seriously at this and will ensure that we have got the arrangements that we need."

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt told the Commons Health Committee on Tuesday that the UK would have separate regulatory arrangements after Brexit, and the EMA was likely to move its headquarters from London.

He pledged to argue for the UK to retain the "closest possible relationship" with the regulatory body.