Madonna says Malawi adoption rumours 'untrue'

Madonna has said rumours that she hopes to adopt two more children from Malawi are untrue.

In a statement to the Press Association the 58-year-old pop star said: "I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home. The rumours of an adoption process are untrue."

The singer has two children from Malawi, son David Banda, who she adopted in 2006, and daughter Mercy James, who she adopted in 2009.

She also has a son, Rocco, from her marriage to Guy Ritchie, and a daughter Lourdes, from a previous relationship.

Madonna has actively campaigned to improve the quality of life for children in Malawi, and founded the charity Raising Malawi there in 2006.

She has visited the country frequently and funds schools and orphanages.

"There is a great deal of hardship in Malawi, but I also see great opportunity, resilience, and joy - even in the face of extreme poverty," she is quoted as saying on the charity's official website.