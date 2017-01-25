Hit-and-run driver kills man celebrating wife's birthday

A hit-and-run driver killed a man who was walking with his wife as they celebrated her birthday, police have said.

The 63-year-old husband died at the scene near Fleetwood Golf Club after being struck at around 8.35pm on Tuesday, Lancashire Constabulary said.

Detective Inspector Mark Dickinson said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident where a man, simply out for an evening walk with his wife after celebrating her birthday, has been hit by a car and subsequently died.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends at the sad time."

He asked the driver "to search their conscience and come forward" after fleeing the scene in Princes Way near the Sea Cadets centre.

"I appreciate in a highly stressful situation like this, they may have panicked but it's time to do the right thing and speak to the police," he added.

Detectives wish to speak to the driver of a blue hatchback, which appeared to be a Vauxhall Astra, that stopped at the scene but left before police arrived.

They are also seeking the drivers of a silver Ford Focus that passed close to the ambulance treating the victim and an old-style BMW seen on the road that evening.

The officer added: "The car involved will have clear damage from where it has hit the man and so if you think you know who the owner is or you think you may have seen it, please contact us immediately."

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.