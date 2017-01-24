Plans to clamp down on health tourism put on hold, says Jeremy Hunt

Plans to clamp down on "health tourism" have been put on hold in the wake of the vote to leave the European Union, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.

The Government promised legislation in the Queen's Speech last May to extend charging for migrants and overseas visitors for NHS services with new powers to recover costs.

But appearing before the Commons Health Committee, Mr Hunt said the NHS (Overseas Visitors Charging) Bill had been put on the back-burner while ministers worked through the implications of Brexit.

"We have continued to make some progress on that. We didn't actually proceed with the legislation because of Brexit," he told MPs.

"There are wider issues to do with reciprocal healthcare that need to be considered and we thought we needed to consider those in the round.

"We do think it is incredibly important that the NHS gets better at recovering the cost of treating people who are not entitled to free NHS care."

Mr Hunt acknowledged that the NHS and social care system would need to recruit overseas staff, even after the UK Government has taken back control of immigration policy following Brexit.

"We don't envisage there will be cliff edges in immigration policy going forward," he said.

"We need to recognise that any possibility of reducing the need for people trained overseas to come and work in the NHS and social care systems will be a gradual process.

"So we are not planning any changes that would mean that care homes and domiciliary care agencies aren't able to recruit the staff they need."

Mr Hunt warned Britain faced the loss of the headquarters of European Medicines Agency (EMA) - the EU body responsible for evaluating medical products - after Brexit.

While he said the Government wanted to maintain the "closest possible relationship" with the EMA, it was "unlikely" the EU would want to retain its HQ in London.

"It is likely in a post Brexit scenario that the EU will decide to move the headquarters of the EMA outside the UK," he said.

"We are leaving the EU. That's why there will be separate regulatory arrangements. That doesn't mean that I won't be arguing for the closest possible relationship."

Liberal Democrat health spokesman Norman Lamb said losing the EMA headquarters would be a "real blow" for the UK with the loss of 900 high quality jobs.

"Withdrawing from the EMA altogether could cause significant problems for the pharmaceutical industry and our NHS," he said.

"Drugs companies would find themselves tangled up in red tape, making treatments more expensive for our NHS and for patients. It could also delay access to new drugs in the UK.

"To have apparently made a decision of this magnitude without consultation with Parliament, patients and medical professionals is likewise utterly wrong, and all too predictable from this health secretary."