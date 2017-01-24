facebook icon twitter icon
Murder probe launched after stab death of boy, 15

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenage boy was stabbed in north-west London.

Police have launched a murder investigation
Police have launched a murder investigation

London Ambulance Service (LAS) called officers to Doyle Gardens, Willesden, just before 3.30pm on Monday where a 15-year-old boy had been stabbed.

The teenager was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Metropolitan Police homicide and major crime command unit is investigating and formal identification has yet to take place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.