Inquest to open into wealthy businessman's mysterious Ukraine death

An inquest into the death of a wealthy British businessman who was run over in Ukraine is expected to start on Tuesday.

Barry Pring, 47, was celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his internet bride when he was killed by a speeding car in Kiev in February 2008.

His family claims the marriage was "odd and a sham" and relatives believe Mr Pring could have been drugged before he died.

The case was initially investigated as an unexplained road traffic accident but police in the Ukraine were reported to have upgraded their inquiry to a murder hunt.

The businessman's wife, Ganna Zuizina, a former stripper who was almost 20 years his junior, has denied any involvement.

She met Mr Pring, who had his own IT firm and whose assets were estimated to be worth £1.5 million, online in 2006.

He reportedly gave her money so she could quit her stripping job.

Mr Pring was hit by a car as he waited for a taxi on the hard shoulder of a dual carriageway near Kiev on February 16 2008.

The inquest is scheduled to start at Devon County Hall in Exeter at 10am.