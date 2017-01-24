Government criticised for response to calls for overhaul of flood policy

MPs have criticised the Government's response to calls for a "radical" overhaul of the way flooding is dealt with to protect communities.

A parliamentary report published in November warned funding being pumped in to tackle the problem is "unlikely to deliver sufficient protection in future decades" and made a series of recommendations to address "disjointed" flood management.

But the Environmental, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) Committee said the Government's response to its report had failed to address calls for improvements or give sufficient justification for rejecting many of the findings.

The criticism comes after the Environment Department (Defra) published a review into the risks of climate change which found "compelling evidence" that it could lead to increases in heavy rainfall and significantly increased risk of flooding.

In its response to the MPs' report, Defra had not committed to taking forward key recommendations, including creating a national floods commissioner for England and forcing developers who flout planning rules and increase the risk of flooding to meet the costs.

The MPs also said the department had not committed to requiring local authorities to publish annual summaries of planning decisions approved against Environment Agen cy or putting the Fire and Rescue Service in charge of emergency flood response, with guarantees of funding.

Other recommendations that were ignored included giving water and sewage companies a statutory role in consultation on planning applications to prevent new development adding to flood risk, the committee said.

Jim Fitzpatrick, acting chairman of the Efra committee, said: "People living in areas of flood risk need to be reassured that the Government is acting to improve our disjointed flood management system.

"Defra has failed to give sufficient justification for its rejection of our recommendations for important new measures to improve flood protection.

"Ministers must give us more detailed information on how the Government is using its £2.5 billion flood defence budget to slow the flow of water across river catchments so as to stop communities flooding in future.

"Ministers must also update us on their actions to ensure that the insurance, planning and building regulation regimes reduce flood risk and improve property resilience."

A Defra spokesman said: "We take a long-term, strategic approach to protecting the nation from floods.

"We are investing £2.5 billion on building flood defence schemes across the country to better protect an additional 300,000 homes by 2021, bringing an end to year-on-year fluctuations in spend.

"Working closely with the Environment Agency, we are already implementing many of the report's suggestions, such as managing watercourses across entire catchment areas, but there is no need for structural changes."