Charity patron Kate visiting staff and families at children's hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge will today visit a children's hospice run by a charity she supports as royal patron.

Kate will meet youngsters with life-threatening conditions and their families when she tours the centre, run by East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), in the Norfolk village of Quidenham.

The hospice's family-centred approach includes specialist nursing care, symptom management support, wellbeing activities, therapy and counselling - all designed to meet the individual needs of the child or young person and their parents.

Opened in 1991, the hospice has outgrown its site and a new purpose-built facility called The Nook is planned for Norfolk, to provide more families with the same facilities as those offered by EACH hospices for Cambridgeshire, Essex and Suffolk.

Kate helped to launch The Nook Appeal in 2014, and will be updated on the progress of efforts to raise £10 million for the project by staff, supporters and families who she will meet at the hospice.