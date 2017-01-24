facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Burglar left note for victims saying 'nothing personal' and signed with a kiss

Burglary victims found a note on their kitchen counter saying "nothing personal" after their house was raided.

A note saying 'Nothing personal, I hate police men and women x' left following a burglary at a property in Retford, Nottinghamshire (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Nottinghamshire Police said cash, jewellery and an iPad docking station were taken from the property in Babworth Road, Retford.

A note was scrawled onto the counter saying, "Nothing personal, I hate police men and women" and was signed off with a kiss.

All the taps were left running in the property during the burglary on Boxing Day.

The force said the victims have no links to the police.

Officers are appealing to anyone who recognises the handwriting or has any other information to call them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.