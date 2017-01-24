A&E departments miss waiting-times target despite slight improvement

The performance of Scotland's main emergency departments showed a slight improvement, according to new weekly figures, but still fell below a key waiting-times target.

A total of 90.1% of people were seen, admitted and transferred or discharged within four hours during the week ending January 15.

The figure is an improvement on the previous week, when 87.9% of the 25,066 attendances at emergency departments were dealt within the time frame.

A&E departments still fell short of the Scottish Government's target for at least 95% of patients to be seen within four hours.

There were 22,717 attendances at A&E during the week ending January 15, with a further breakdown of the figures showing that 351 spent more than eight hours there.

A total of 104 patients spent more than 12 hours in an emergency department compared to 101 the previous week.

Scotland's newest hospital, the £842 million Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, saw 76.1% of patients within the four-hour target time, after recording its worst performance the previous week of 74.8%.

Liberal Democrat health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "While there was a slight improvement in A&E waiting times, it is worth remembering this follows the worst week since March 2015.

"Last week 351 people still waited over eight hours to be seen and there was an increase in the number of people waiting over twelve hours at emergency departments.

"As well as providing additional support to those hospitals and staff struggling to cope with demand, SNP ministers can't ignore the fact that shortages and pressures elsewhere in the NHS, in mental health and GP services, has contributed to this crisis.

"This is no time for complacency because, as the British Medical Association recently highlighted, the risk of 'system breakdown' is still all too real."