10% of UK households 'does not have a single book'

One in 10 UK homes does not hold a single book, while on average each has more than eight internet-enabled devices, new figures suggest.

According to findings in Aviva's Home Report, the figure for people who say they have no hard copy books at home rises to 20% where inhabitants are aged 18 to 24.

The data also suggests there has been a rise in the number of homes with no playing cards, board games or dominoes.

In 2006, a quarter of homes had no board games, 21% did not have a deck of playing cards, and 44% did not have a set of dominoes.

These figures had risen to 34%, 27% and 54%, respectively, by 2016.

A YouGov survey in April 2015 suggested UK homes had an average of 7.4 internet enabled devices.

But Aviva data suggests that this figure now stands at 8.2 items across all households, rising to 10.9 in homes with children.

This takes into account tablets, phones, smart TVs and other connected devices such as security cameras and remotely-operated thermostats.

Lindsey Rix of Aviva UK General Insurance said: "It is clear from our research that our possessions are changing as the world advances, with traditional pastimes often making way for modern alternatives."

She added: "Everyone's home is individual to them and there's no right or wrong when it comes to what people keep in them."

The report, which looks at how digital innovations affect home and family lives, also finds that 60% of parents of children aged 10 to 15 would let them lie about their age to access social media.

Additionally, it finds one in eight 10- to 15-year-olds say they have been cyber-bullied.

All figures are taken from a poll carried out by Censuswide Research on behalf of Aviva in December 2016.

The 1,780 adult respondents were randomly selected from across the UK. A total of 1,010 parents of children aged 10 to 15, and 931 children aged 10 to 15, were surveyed.