Harry to learn about mental health project for military veterans

Prince Harry will today visit a Help For Heroes Recovery Centre to learn more about the mental health support military veterans are receiving.

Harry's tour of the Tedworth House centre will begin with an overview of one element of Help for Heroes' psychological wellbeing support - the Hidden Wounds service.

Hidden Wounds allows people to make contact by phone, or online, with an experienced psychological wellbeing practitioner (PWP), and after an initial assessment, they are given the support which will ultimately enable them to self-manage their issues.

Harry will speak to a PWP to learn what happens when someone gets in touch, and what a difference having this conversation can make.

Help For Heroes is a member of Contact, a Charity Partner of Heads Together, the mental health campaign founded by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry to change the national conversation around psychological problems.

Contact is a collaboration of military charities, the NHS, the Ministry of Defence and top academics working together to make the most effective mental health support easily accessible to the Armed Forces community.

Harry will also see some of the wider programmes available within Tedworth House, near Andover, designed to promote wellbeing.

First, he will meet some of those involved in a programme to build an Iron Age round house in the grounds of the Help For Heroes Recovery Centre, giving those involved team work skills and space to be outdoors.

Then he will visit the garden, where again beneficiaries can come and work outdoors giving space for quiet reflection and the opportunity to be creative.