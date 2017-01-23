Disease outbreak prevention and response measures 'unreliable'

Methods for preventing, detecting and responding to disease outbreaks are "not yet reliable or robust", experts have warned.

Researchers reviewed seven papers focusing on the Ebola outbreak in West Africa which concluded that the world remains "grossly under-prepared" for outbreaks of infectious disease.

Such outbreaks are " likely to become more frequent in the coming decades," they add.

A new paper, published in The BMJ, identifies "several gaps" which need to be addressed to ensure a better response to disease outbreaks.

These include: health bodies sharing data, problems with trade and travel restrictions when an outbreak occurs and "institutional weaknesses" within the World Health Organisation (WHO) such as unstable financing and " vulnerability to political pressures from member states".

Meanwhile, they said that each country needs to be equipped to have the " basic core capacities" for identifying and responding to outbreaks.

The authors added that leadership changes in some of the most powerful countries, and at the head of WHO and the UN, have added "considerable uncertainty about future global readiness for outbreaks".

"The window to launch major reforms opened immediately after the crisis, but may be closing as political attention wanes."

Last week, Bill Gates warned that the world is "tragically under-prepared" to detect local outbreaks and respond quickly enough to prevent them from becoming pandemics.

The comments came as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) , partially financed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was launched.

The Coalition aims to develop vaccines for new and emerging diseases before they become global health emergencies.

Researchers are initially targeting diseases which have the potential to cause serious epidemics including Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), as well as the Lassa and Nipah viruses.

The Coalition aims to develop two promising vaccine candidates against each disease before an epidemic strikes.