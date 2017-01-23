Breast cancer tumours 'make their own fuel' to stop drugs working, study finds

Breast cancer tumours can evolve to "make their own fuel", rendering the drugs used to treat them useless, a study has found.

Scientists had previously thought treatments stopped working in some patients as cancers developed resistance is some way, but did not know how.

Now new research suggests some tumours begin to make their own oestrogen "fuel supply" as drugs target the hormone.

An international team, led by Imperial College London and the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, hope its findings will increase treatment options for patients whose cancer has returned or spread.

Dr Luca Magnani, the co-lead author of the research, said: "Once a cancer spreads, the disease is incurable. However, let's not give up this fight too soon - if we take a second biopsy we can find out which treatments would work."

Breast cancer is the most common form of the disease in the UK with around 55,000 cases each year.

Around 70% of sufferers are so-called ER positive, meaning the cancer cells are fuelled by the hormone oestrogen, and these patients are offered one of two treatments after surgery to stop the cancer coming back.

The drug tamoxifen and aromatase inhibitors act in different ways to cut off the oestrogen supply, but both stop working in around a third of patients.

The latest findings, which are published in the journal Nature Genetics, show that in a quarter of patients taking aromatase inhibitors, the tumours had increased production of aromatase in the cancer cells.

Scientists believe the tumours do this by increasing the number of aromatase genes, in a process called amplification, allowing the cancer cells to effectively make their own oestrogen.

Dr Magnani, from Imperial's Department of Surgery and Cancer, said: "For the first time we have seen how breast cancer tumours become resistant to aromatase inhibitors.

"The treatments work by cutting off the tumour's fuel supply - oestrogen - but the cancer adapts to this by making its own fuel supply."

The team, who analysed tumour samples taken from 150 women treated at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, are now working on a test to identify if a tumour has started to make its own oestrogen.

Dr Magnani said that, in the meantime, doctors should take a second sample of the tumour, called a biopsy, when the cancer returns.

He explained: "At the moment, patients often only have one biopsy, when they are first diagnosed.

"However, if they had a second biopsy when the cancer returns, this will give us vital information about how the cancer has evolved and the treatment options available."

Dr Magnani added: "Around half of breast cancers are diagnosed in women over 65, which means that with treatment advances we may be able to make breast cancer a chronic disease, and enable people to reach a normal life expectancy."