Police officer 'injured in terrorist shooting' in Northern Ireland

A police officer in Northern Ireland has reportedly been injured in a terrorist shooting, the Police Federation said.

The suspected attack happened in Belfast near a filling station.

A Federation statement said: "There are reports that one of our officers has been injured in a terrorist shooting in Belfast.

"Thoughts are with him and his family."

North Belfast DUP MP Nigel Dodds tweeted: "Police officer injured in shooting in North Belfast Crumlin Road area. Despicable act of terrorism."