Police investigating spate of 'hate' incidents targeting Jews in north London

Anti-Semitic "attacks" are being probed by police after a spate of incidents in just a few days.

Scotland Yard said they are investigating four hate crime allegations aimed towards the Jewish community in north London.

Offensive graffiti was discovered on a recycling bin and a bollard on Daws Lane, Barnet on Friday afternoon and reported to officers.

At around 10.30pm the same night, a woman walking along Edgwarebury Lane had eggs thrown towards her from a passing car.

Despite nothing being said to the victim the Met said it is being considered as a hate crime.

On Saturday a brick covered in offensive and anti-Semitic comments was thought to have been thrown through the window of a home on Hillside Gardens in Edgware between 4am and 5am.

And several hours later police were alerted after a swastika was reported to have been drawn in condensation on the window of a property on Watford Way, Barnet.

Officers say it is not know whether the offences are linked, but say they are keen to speak with anyone who has any information regarding the crimes, or who may have been a victim.

Gary Ost, chief executive of Shomrim north west London, said in a statement on Twitter: "These cowardly anti-Semitic attacks targeted Jews when they were asleep in their homes or walking with their families after dinner.

"These attacks are intended to instil fear in London's Jews. The best response to these disgusting acts is to ensure that the perpetrators are caught.

"We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Service and appeal for any witnesses to contact police or Shomrim (a neighbourhood watch group."

Scotland Yard said they are examining CCTV and will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.

Inspector Justin Zitver from Barnet borough said, while there is no current evidence to suggest the offences are linked, it is of "great concern" that community members are being targeted.

"The Met is committed to working with our partners, to tackle all types of hate crime including the use of anti-Semitic language," he said.

"We will have a number of ongoing reassurance patrols in the borough and I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of crime, or who has any information that will help our investigations to speak with officers.

"Together, we can make every effort to hold the offenders to account."

There have been no arrests and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers at Barnet on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.