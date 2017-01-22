Lotto set for £5.5m midweek jackpot as top prize rolls over

There will be an estimated £5.5 million jackpot in Wednesday's National Lottery draw after nobody scooped Saturday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 52, 37, 58, 04, 40, 13 and the bonus number was 51.

Set of balls five and draw machine Merlin were used, Camelot said.

Two people matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball netting £39,912 each and 40 ticketholders matched five out of six balls, winning £2,100 each.

There were 3,401 ticketholders who matched four numbers, each winning £159, and 85,858 who matched three balls, winning £25.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks and no-one won the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 15, 16, 23, 08, 25 and the Thunderball number was 01.