Ukip leader Paul Nuttall chosen to fight by-election in 'capital of Brexit'

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall will fight the crunch Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election in a major test of his plan to replace Labour as the party of the working class in the Midlands and the North of England.

Mr Nuttall was confirmed as the candidate after the other 10 people on the shortlist withdrew from the contest to make way for their leader.

His decision to stand indicates Ukip's belief that it has a strong chance of taking the former Labour stronghold on February 23.

Nr Nuttall will be seeking the support of some of the 65.7% of Stoke voters who backed Leave in last year's EU referendum, describing the city as "the capital of Brexit".

He sought to exploit Labour divisions over the vote to trigger Article 50 of the EU treaties to start the exit process, and accused Jeremy Corbyn's party of trying to "water down Brexit".

Addressing the local party, he said: "In the referendum last year just about 70% of voters from Stoke voted to leave the European Union.

"This was the highest vote share for Leave in any city in the United Kingdom.

"That makes Stoke the capital of Brexit.

"And be clear - nobody will fight harder than me to ensure that Brexit happens in full and good time.

"If I am elected as your MP it will send a signal to all those who are trying to put spanners in the works that their jobs are on the line.

"And in particular those Labour MPs who represent working class communities which voted Leave and now want to water down Brexit.

"They will be put on notice that if they seek to frustrate the will of the people they may as well be asking for their P45s in the post."

Pitching himself as the anti-establishment candidate, Mr Nuttall attacked the "metropolitan elite" at the top of the Labour Party and said he could give constituents a national voice as a party leader.

"The metropolitan elite has had the fate of working people in its grip for too long," he said..

"It's now time that that grip was broken.

"I have heard people say that these communities have been left behind, this is no doubt true.

"But it is a phrase that I do not like.

"I prefer to say that these communities have been let down, and let down time and time again.

"Let down by a haughty political establishment that looks down its nose at working class people, let down by a Labour Party in particular that takes their votes for granted."

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of leading Labour moderate Tristram Hunt, who stood down as an MP to become director of London's V&A museum.

Mr Nuttall said Labour's "north London middle class Islington set" has "nothing in common" with voters in the seat and pledged that Ukip would be the "new patriotic voice of working people".

Labour will choose a candidate on January 25 and Mr Nuttall sought to pre-empt the party's attacks on Ukip by insisting he stands for an NHS free at the point of use.

He vowed to take on so-called "health tourism" and fight to slash the foreign aid budget to fund the NHS.

"Ukip made it clear, perfectly clear, in its manifesto of 2015 that the NHS must remain public free at the point of delivery," he said.

"However, it must also be a National Health Service and not an international health service."

Losing the seat, which Labour has held since 1950 when it had a vote share of 66%, would be a bitter blow to Mr Corbyn.

The seat was one of Labour's safest in 1997 but its majority has since fallen to 17%, with Ukip surging by 18 points to take second place in 2015.

The by-election will be held on February 23 alongside a separate poll in the Cumbrian seat of Copeland, triggered by the resignation of another leading Labour moderate, Jamie Reed.

Mr Corbyn has travelled to Cumbria today to visit a hospital and speak at a rally for the NHS amid conflicting reports about Labour's chances of holding Copeland.

Labour former hospital doctor Gillian Troughton faces a tough battle in the seat, where the party's majority over the Tories was cut to 2,564 at the last general election.

Mr Reed announced that he was standing down as Labour MP for the seat to take up a position at the Sellafield nuclear power plant.

He held Copeland with 16,750 votes (42%) in 2015, ahead of the Conservatives on 14,186 (36%), Ukip on 6,148 (15%) and the Liberal Democrats on 1,368 (3%).

Ukip has chosen Fiona Mills, a pro-nuclear power candidate who works in the NHS, to fight the Copeland by-election.

Labour highlighted several previous statements from Mr Nuttall in which he backed privatisation and a market-driven approach in the NHS.

On a visit to Stoke, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "People in Stoke won't be fooled by Merseyside MEP Paul Nuttall.

"He's an ex-Tory wannabe politician who wants to privatise the NHS.

"He even went on the TV and specifically talked of privatising health services in Stoke-On-Trent.

"Today I've been listening to local people across Stoke who tell me how much they value the NHS, free at the point use, there when needed.

"The Labour Party founded the NHS and will defend it against those who want to break it up, sell it off and charge people for operations.

"You can't trust the Tories or Ukip to stand up for Stoke.

"Labour has always stood up for this area. Only Labour can deliver the real change working people need."