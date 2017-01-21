facebook icon twitter icon
Teenager remanded in custody over Leonne murder

A teenager has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of 16-year-old Leonne Weeks, who was found stabbed to death on a path.

Leonne Weeks was found stabbed to death
Shea Peter Heeley, 18, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court accused of killing the teenager, whose body was found in the village of Dinnington, near Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Monday.

Magistrates remanded Heeley, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on February 17.

Heeley appeared in the dock with two security officers and wore a grey t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the two-minute hearing.

The court clerk told the defendant: "Between January 14 and January 17 of this year, it is alleged, at Dinnington, you murdered Leonne Weeks."

There was no application for bail.

Mark Adamson, chair of the magistrates' bench, told Heeley: "This matter will be sent to the Sheffield Crown Court, where you will appear on February 17 in the morning."

He added: "You will be remanded into custody."

Dozens of Leonne's family members and friends packed into the public gallery of the court room and appeared emotional as they watched the proceedings.

Heeley's family sat separately,some sobbing as he was remanded into custody.

Leonne's body was found on a path off Lordens Hill, in Dinnington, by a member of the public at around 10.55am on Monday.

A post-mortem examination concluded that she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

A 26-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with Leonne's death was released on bail.

On Wednesday, Leonne's family paid tribute to their "beautiful daughter and sister".

In a statement released by police, they said: "She was very much loved and will be missed by all of us. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time and that we are allowed to grieve in private."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.