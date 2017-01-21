'Ginger Spice' gives birth to a boy

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner has given birth to a baby boy.

The 44-year-old, who was known as Ginger Spice in the girl band, took to Twitter almost straight away to share the happy news after giving birth on Saturday morning.

She posted: "Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz."

The news comes less than a day after Horner posted a picture of herself and her baby bump on Instagram, with the simple message "Hello."

While it is Horner's second child, following the birth of her daughter Bluebell Madonna in 2006, it is her first with husband Christian Horner, who she married in 2015.

It appears that the new member of the family also shares his birthday with Horner's former bandmate Emma Bunton.

Hours earlier, Horner posted a picture of the pair in their Spice Girl days in a special happy birthday tribute.

Bunton, who was Baby Spice in the band, responded with the Tweet: "Amazing news, so happy! #birthdaytwins #birthdaymade love you all. Xxx"