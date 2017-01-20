William to quit job as air ambulance helicopter pilot

The Duke of Cambridge has confirmed he will be leaving his job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot in the summer and spending more time in London where his children will be schooled.

In a statement, issued on his behalf by Kensington Palace, William praised the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) where he works saying it was a "privilege" to fly with the organisation.

The statement added that William and Kate wanted, as they have in previous years, to increase their official duties on behalf of the Queen and their charity work, which would mean more time in London.

Prince George, who is three, will begin school in London in September while sister Princess Charlotte, two in May, will start nursery in the capital and later go to school in the city.

There have been a number of newspaper reports in recent weeks that stated William was going to leave his air ambulance job and, with his family, spend more time in London away from their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall

The Duke said in the statement: "It has been a huge privilege to fly with the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Following on from my time in the military, I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and that will add a valuable perspective to my royal work for decades to come.

"I would like to thank the people of East Anglia for being so supportive of my role and for letting me get on with the job when they have seen me in the community or at our region's hospitals.

"I would especially like to thank all of my colleagues at EAAA, Babcock and Cambridge airport for their friendship and support.

"I have loved being part of a team of professional, talented people that save lives every day. My admiration for our country's medical and emergency services community could not be any stronger."

Kensington Palace said in the statement that the Cambridges "love" their time in Norfolk and it would continue to be their home but from the autumn the family would increasingly spend more time at their official London residence, apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

William's role as an air ambulance pilot would end in the summer, in line with his original commitment to fly with the organisation for two years.

Both George and Charlotte are expected to be privately educated in London and the Duke and Duchess will be keen to make sure they enjoy their school days.

George is already following in his father's footsteps by attending a Montessori nursery. Since January last year he has been a pupil at Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk.

From the age of four William went to Wetherby School, in west London, before spending five years at Ludgrove School in Berkshire.

Kate first attended nursery in Jordan, where her family was based, later her prep school was St Andrew's School in Pangbourne, Berkshire.