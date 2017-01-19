Suspected unexploded Second World War bomb found in River Thames

A suspected unexploded Second World War bomb has been found in the River Thames, forcing the closure of Waterloo and Westminster bridges in London.

The device was found in the river by Victoria Embankment.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: "There are road closures in place in and around the area whilst the item is assessed."

MBNA Thames Clippers tweeted: "The river is closed between Charing Cross bridge and Westminster bridge, this is expected to be closed overnight."

MPS Westminster posted: "Pls bear with us as we deal with dredged up suspected WWII ordnance #RiverThames #Victoria #Westminster - Road closures in area for safety."