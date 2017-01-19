Queen visits WI for tea and talk by historian Lucy Worsley

The Queen has spent the afternoon with members of Sandringham Women's Institute for tea and a talk by television presenter and historian Lucy Worsley.

After convalescing over the Christmas period with a heavy cold the Queen's third public appearance of the year was eagerly anticipated by the press.

Each year the Queen visits WI members at West Newton village hall as part of her winter stay on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The monarch looked well as she stepped from the chauffeur-driven car and was greeted by Yvonne Browne, vice-president of the Sandringham branch.

Worsley, chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces, had arrived earlier to give a talk to the members.

A few ardent royalists braved the cold to see the Queen arrive wearing a pink coat. Mary Relph said: "She looked lovely, she really did after her severe cold, I felt she looked lovely."