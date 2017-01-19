MP claims poor areas 'suffer biggest cuts' amid pharmacy funding criticism

A Labour MP has said poorer communities "still suffer the biggest cuts from this Government" amid claims more pharmacies in wealthier areas have access to new funding.

Former shadow health minister Diana Johnson said just 1% of pharmacies in Hull will be able to apply for a new funding pot - compared with 37% in Prime Minister Theresa May's Maidenhead constituency.

The Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee says proposals by the Department of Health equate to cuts of 12% in the coming months and 7% for the next financial year, compared with current spending.

The department has now introduced new funding through the pharmacy access scheme, to ensure a certain level of access is maintained across the country.

Speaking at Business questions, the Kingston upon Hull North MP said the new funding was not being distributed fairly.

She told MPs: "Pharmacies are a very important part of taking the pressures off overstretched A&Es at the moment, despite them seeing cuts to their funding just last month.

"The Government have introduced a pharmacy access scheme, to help deal with some of the cuts in communities.

"I was really surprised to see that in the Prime Minister's constituency, 37% of her pharmacies will be able to apply for that additional funding.

"In the three Hull constituencies, only 1% of pharmacies will be able to apply.

"Can we please have a debate about why it is the most disadvantaged communities still suffer the biggest cuts from this Government?"

In reply, Commons Leader David Lidington said he would take the specifics up with health ministers.

He added: "There are now 15% more pharmacies in existence than there were just a decade ago.

"Two fifths of pharmacies are within 10 minutes' walk of two or more other pharmacies.

"The average pharmacy receives roughly £220,000 a year in NHS funding, and even after the recent announced changes the community pharmacy budget is going to be 30% more than it was a decade ago.

"I think the Government is demonstrating that it remains very committed to community pharmacies and their importance."