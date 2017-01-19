Ministers eye anti-litter action on plastic bottles after successful bag charge

Ministers are considering cracking down on plastic bottles which are thrown away after one use following the success of the plastic bag charge.

Environment minister Therese Coffey said the Government is developing a new litter strategy which could address the issue.

Her comments came after Tory MP Steve Double (St Austell and Newquay) urged the Government to take action to reduce the amount of plastic polluting the ocean.

He said during environment questions in the Commons: "Following the success of the charge for plastic bags in reducing the amount of plastic going into our seas and the very welcome announcement on limiting the use of micro-beads, the next big issue we need to address is single-use plastic bottles.

"Can the Secretary of State update the House on what plans she has to cut the number of plastic bottles polluting our seas and beaches?"

Ms Coffey said Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom had a personal interest in the issue.

She said: "You are right to point out the consultation is out there on micro-beads but there is in that a call for wider evidence about the need to tackle other plastics.

"We are developing a new litter strategy which may well address this issue.

"The Secretary of State is personally interested in this matter and intends to set up an innovation fund that may explore new ideas to tackle it."