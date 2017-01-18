Trauma centres delayed to assess number required: Health Secretary

Health Secretary Shona Robison has defended delays in setting up four new specialist NHS trauma centres across Scotland, saying it would have been "reckless" if she had not fully considered a suggestion that just two units were required.

Ms Robison faced calls to apologise for the hold up, coming under fire on the issue from both the Conservatives and Labour.

But she insisted the units, which the Scottish Government originally proposed would be up and running in 2016, would provide "world-class care" for the 1,100 people who suffer major trauma injuries every year.

The centres, to be established in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, will take at least three years to deliver, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted last week, due to the ''scale and complexity" of the changes.

Ms Robison told MSPs on Wednesday that the specialist units will mean "patients facing life-threatening injuries receive the best care possible as quickly as possible", and could save up to 40 lives a year.

She said: " Through this network we will provide world-class trauma care that will save more lives and help thousands more people make a better recovery and get on with their everyday lives."

Tory health spokesman D onald Cameron accused the Government of a "complete failure of forward planning, given that these vital trauma centres were supposed to be in place last year and are now subject to a three-year delay".

He added: " That delay is intolerable because these are quite literally life-saving centres whose very existence for those with severe injuries will often make all the difference between life and death."

Labour health spokesman Anas Sarwar hit out at Ms Robison, saying: " She promised the trauma network would be delivered by 2016, this is now delayed until 2020 at least.

" The Cabinet Secretary likes to talk about England. Well the fact is that under this Cabinet Secretary, these new major trauma centres will be delivered 10 years after the NHS in England. Will she take the opportunity to apologise?"

Ms Robison said: " We're talking about 1,100 people with major trauma injuries who will be treated within these new major trauma networks, they already get excellent care, what this is about is providing optimal care and importantly about rehabilitation."

She stressed there had been "rigorous debate" in the medical profession about the number of centres needed, with a "lack of clinical consensus" on the issue.

Support for four centres " had to be built", Ms Robison added, insisting it would have been "reckless" if she had ignored research suggesting two centres could have been a better option.

She added: "T his was not a lack of forward planning, it was an issue of a lack of clinical consensus which had to be built."