Puppy Macie bouncing back after swallowing 8in knife

A puppy is recovering from life-saving emergency surgery after she swallowed an 8in (20cm) kitchen knife.

Macie's owner rushed the little dog to PDSA's emergency out-of-hours vet service in Glasgow after the 12-week-old began choking.

X-rays revealed that the Staffordshire bull terrier had swallowed a knife, which was clearly visible inside her body.

The knife handle had passed through Macie's stomach and into her intestines, while the tip of the blade was still in her gullet.

Owner Irene Paisley, 46, from Glasgow, had lost her previous Staffie to cancer just two months earlier and feared the worst for Macie.

She said: "Macie was making a squeaking sound - I thought she'd swallowed part of a toy. Then she was sick, but there was no sign of a toy, and she started choking.

"I was terrified. Poor Macie was still choking and, by the time we arrived at the vet's, there was blood coming out of her nose. The loss of our previous dog was still very raw and the thought of losing Macie was devastating.

"I couldn't believe it when they said Macie had swallowed a knife. I have no idea where she got hold of it - she could have pinched it out of the dishwasher, but no-one saw what happened. None of us could sleep that night as we knew Macie might not survive."

She added: "Although she's only young, Macie is already a big part of the family. She brings us so much joy and happiness, and means the world to the children. Without PDSA, she wouldn't have received her life-saving treatment and wouldn't be here today."

Macie underwent emergency surgery straight away to remove the knife while Ms Paisley, her partner and four children waited at home for news.

The operation on December 29 was a success and the following morning Macie was transferred to the veterinary charity's Pet Hospital in Shamrock Street, where she began her recovery.

The puppy, who is now almost 15 weeks old, is recovering at home.

PDSA vet Emily Ronald, said: "I've never seen an X-ray like Macie's. She was extremely lucky to survive. Her saving grace was that she swallowed the handle-end first - the blade-end would undoubtedly have pierced her organs, likely causing fatal injuries.

"The morning after surgery, she was bouncing all over the place as if nothing had happened. Macie has been back for frequent check-ups over the past two weeks and we're pleased she's recovering and healing well."

She added: "Macie is just one of the lucky pets to benefit from PDSA's emergency service which has received generous funding from players of People's Postcode Lottery. Thanks to their support we're able to provide thousands of life-saving treatments across the UK."

As well as using their mouths to eat, dogs also use them to investigate objects, but can sometimes swallow an item by mistake. Known as "pica", this behaviour can lead to dogs eating some very bizarre objects.

Over the years, PDSA vets have removed everything from tent pegs and golf balls, to radio aerials and rubber ducks during surgery.

The charity provides free veterinary care to the sick and injured pets of people in need and promotes responsible pet ownership.