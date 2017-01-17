Primary care protection measures urged for sick children

Improvements are needed to protect sick children from harm when they first access health services, researchers have found.

A study looking at more than 2,000 incident reports from primary care in England and Wales found that incidents involving diagnosis, assessment, and referral of sick children were particularly harmful with 10 deaths,15 cases of severe harm and 69 cases of moderate harm reported over a 10-year period from 2003.

A team from Cardiff University looked at data from the National Reporting and Learning System (NRLS) and found that poor communication underpinned many incidents that resulted in harm to children.

Dr Philippa Rees, alumna of Cardiff University, said: "It has been widely acknowledged that child health services in the UK are lagging behind those of neighbouring European countries in terms of quality. Within primary care - where most sick children present - improvement efforts have been particularly stagnant."

Primary care includes GP practices, dental practices, community pharmacies and high street optometrists, according to the NHS.

Dr Rees said the study highlighted the "weakness" in various primary care systems, which NHS professionals were "accustomed to working with and around".

She added: "Healthcare organisations must now address these systems issues to help professionals provide safe care."

The researchers found that approximately 30% of all reports described some level of harm to a child and that medication errors in the community pharmacy setting were commonly reported.

They said the frequency with which certain problems were reported pointed to areas needing improvement, and their recommendations included more reliable systems for medication dispensing in community pharmacies and robust evaluation of the effectiveness and safety of NHS 111 in the paediatric population.

The study also recommends mandatory paediatric training for all general practice trainees.

Dr Colin Powell, reader at Cardiff University and honorary consultant paediatrician at the Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales, said: "Currently there are major problems in being able to make sure all GP trainees have the opportunity to complete a six-month training post in an acute paediatric inpatient unit.

"Mandatory training in paediatrics for doctors training to be GPs would be an important step towards ensuring every unwell child that seeks medical attention is identified early, managed in the right care setting, and provided with the right treatment at the right time, by someone with the appropriate skills to manage sick children."

Dr Andrew Carson-Stevens, patient safety research lead at Cardiff University's School of Medicine, added: "Healthcare professionals go to work every day to do their best for patients. This study has helped to identify where we can focus efforts to improve the system to ensure high quality care and safety of children in primary care."

The study, Patient Safety Incidents Involving Sick Children in Primary Care in England and Wales: A Mixed Methods Analysis, is reported in the journal Plos Medicine.