Man held after muck spread on steps outside Derby Crown Court

A man has been arrested after muck was sprayed on the steps of a court.

Workers clear up after muck was sprayed on the steps of Derby Crown Court
Officers received reports of a tractor and muck spreader pulling up outside Derby Crown Court at 7.10am on Tuesday.

Pictures posted on social media show the walkway towards the court building coated in dirt.

Derbyshire Police said a 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

The tractor and spreader, which were abandoned outside court, are now being recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

A note was seen in the window of the red Massey Ferguson tractor, referring to a protest against a "severely flawed judicial system".

It read: "What a shame!!! What a shame to have to resort to this.

"Today is a personal protest against the severely flawed judicial system that has consistently failed to listen to simple truth and reason.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused (to the general public)."