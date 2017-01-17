Man facing murder quiz over death of teenage girl

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenage girl who was found dead on a pathway.

The girl, who has been named online as 16-year-old Leonne Weeks, was found by a member of the public in Dinnington, Rotherham, on Monday morning, South Yorkshire Police said.

Police launched a murder investigation and are questioning the man, from Dinnington, in connection with her death.

A police spokesman said the man was arrested on Monday night after the teenager's body was discovered just off Lordens Hill at around 10.55am.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday night, Temporary Superintendent Sarah Poolman said police were treating the death as suspicious because of "concerns around the state of the body and injuries".

She said the force had received a report of a missing person 20 minutes before the body was found.

Ms Poolman said: "There was a report of a missing episode but only 20 minutes prior to the finding of the body so, yes, someone had been reported missing. However, we have not been able to formally identify the body and therefore I can't give any details as to who the person is at this stage."

Friends and family posted desperate Facebook appeals for Leonne's whereabouts on Monday morning after she failed to return home.

At 9am, Jolene Dunk wrote: "Anyone seen Leonne Weeks if so contact her mum Paula Appley or Darran Weeks or me need to know she is safe."

At 11.30am, Leonne's uncle Danny Bowskill wrote: "If any 1 sees my niece Leonne Weeks let me know asap as not been home."

By 6pm, comments from friends hoping she was found safe had changed to well wishes to the family after "heartbreaking news".

On Tuesday morning, Mr Bowskill wrote: "Rest in peace my wonderful niece never thought i would ever be writing this but Leonne Weeks you was and still are loved by so many. Ill be there for your dad and mum all the way. Fly high and I hope my mum was there to guide you every step of the way up there."

On Leonne's Facebook account, there were more than 100 tributes posted under her latest profile picture, which she last updated on December 28 with a Snapchat filter of a dog's nose and ears over a selfie.

Kian Foster wrote: "Fly high angel."

Bommer McLauchlan said: "Fly high cousin can't believe you have gone miss you."

Braden Oldfield added: "Sleep tight Leonne, Can't believe u been taken away so early gone but never forgotten."

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker said: "If you have any information about what happened, please come forward and pass that on to us.

"We have increased patrols in Dinnington at this time to provide reassurance to members of the community and I'd urge anyone who thinks they have any information to please speak to an officer.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, we are working closely with the family of a girl from Dinnington.

"We expect formal identification to take place over the coming days and I'd like to ask both members of the public and the media to please respect this family's privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16.