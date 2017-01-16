Paws for thought as stray dog rescued after two years on the run

A stray dog which has avoided capture for two years has been rescued after being hit by a car.

The animal has successfully evaded council dog wardens in Whitland, Carmarthenshire, West Wales, since its owner died.

The dog was caught by RSPCA staff and officers from Dyfed-Powys Police after it was involved in a road accident on January 5.

Following the rescue, the dog was taken to a local veterinary practice, and is recovering well from its injuries. The dog will now be taken in by Carmarthenshire Council before going to a new home.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said the charity did not normally deal with reports of stray dogs, as that is a matter for the local authority.

"We were amazed to discover that this wily dog is believed to have been straying for two years, after his owner sadly passed away," he said.

"Fortunately, despite a road traffic collision, the dog is recovering well from the injuries he sustained, and this matter will now be taken forward by the council."

Whitland PCSO Sarah Thomas said: "We have constantly received calls about this dog running on the road over the past couple of years, and on this occasion he had been injured.

"We quickly got hold of the RSPCA and Keith Hogben and his partner Ellie West came out to help catch him. We can't thank them enough for all the work they do with us.

"The fact that we all pulled together and worked as a team helped to save his life."

Councillor Jim Jones, Carmarthenshire County Council's executive board member for public protection, added: "Our dog wardens have chased the tail of this dog on a few occasions, but never with any success.

"He is recovering well after a big operation and getting plenty of TLC.

"We are now working with our rescue centre to ensure he goes to a loving home with new owners who can care for his needs.

"We deal with around 800 stray dogs every year in Carmarthenshire, and our wardens work hard to reunite lost dogs with their owners and arrange any care and re-homing they may need.

"All stray dogs should be reported to us immediately so we can provide the care the dog needs as soon as possible."