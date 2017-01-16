Man due in court over brother's death in New Year's Day house fire

The brother of a man who died in a house fire on New Year's Day is due to appear in court today.

Cameron Logan, 23, died in the blaze at his family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, in the early hours of January 1.

His partner Rebecca Williams, 24, was rescued from the Achray Place house but remains in hospital, while his parents, both 54, were treated for smoke inhalation.

Blair Logan, 26, has been arrested in connection with the death of his brother and the alleged attempted murder of his parents and Ms Williams.

He is expected to appear in private at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.